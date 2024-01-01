We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27.6 inch 16:18 DualUp Ergo Monitor with Stand & USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergo Stand
Various Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
More Screen and Less Desk Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.
Ergo Stand
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°
Create – Develop - Multitask
Connectivity and Power
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
How to Utilise DualUp Monitor Set-up Options
PBP & Built-in KVM*
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
Key Feature
-
27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS Display
-
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) with HDR10
-
Ergo Stand with C-Clamp
-
USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
70.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Others (Features)
Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
745 x 240 x 557
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
INFO
-
Product name
DualUp
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
