Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23" LG IPS Monitor IPS4 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

23" LG IPS Monitor IPS4 Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

IPS234V-PN

23" LG IPS Monitor IPS4 Series

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Size

    23" Wide

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2 (Typical)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ), 5M:1 (DFC)

  • Viewing Angle

    H:178°, V:178°

  • Supported Colours

    16.7M Colours

  • Response Time

    5ms (Typical)

PHYSICAL FEATURES

  • Connector

    DVI-D, D-Sub, HDMI

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V

  • Dimension (WxDxH)

    Net:544x55x332mm, Gross:544x181x406mm

  • Weight

    Net:2.9kg, Gross:3.1kg

  • Wall/Arm Mount Type

    Yes VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal Operation

    27W (Typical)

  • Power off Mode

    0.3W under (Typical)

  • Suspend/Standby

    0.3W under (Typical)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio

    Headphone Out

  • MultiMedia

    PC, Video, sRGB, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play, Picture Mode, Forte Pivot

  • Stand

    Tilt (-5° (+/-3) (front) ~ 20°(+/-3) (rear)

GENERAL

  • OSD Control

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil)

  • Regulation Compliance

    TCO5.0, UL(cUL), TUV-Type, FCC-B, CE, EPA, Win7, VESA Mount

  • Warranty

    3 Year Warranty

What people are saying