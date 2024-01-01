IPS6 Series LED* LCD Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
IPS236V-PN

All Spec

PANEL

  • Size

    23" Wide

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2 (Typical)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1 DFC

  • Viewing Angle

    H:178°, V:178°

  • Supported Colors

    16.7M Colors

  • Response Time

    5ms (G to G)

PHYSICAL FEATURES

  • Connector

    DVI-D, D-Sub, HDMI

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V

  • Dimension (WxDxH)

    Net:548.7x230x421.9mm, Gross:623x479x138mm

  • Weight

    Net:3.98kg, Gross:5.7kg

  • Wall/Arm Mount Type

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal Operation

    36W (Typical)

  • Power off Mode

    0.5W under (Typical)

  • Suspend/Standby

    0.5W under (Typical)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • MultiMedia

    sRGB, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play

  • Stand

    Tilt (-5~15°)

PLUG & PLAY

  • DDC

    Yes

GENERAL

  • OSD Control

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian

  • Regulation Compliance

    UL, CUL, TUV-Type, SEMKO, CE, FCC-B, EPA5.0, Windows 7

  • Warranty

    3 Year Warranty

What people are saying