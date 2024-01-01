We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IPS6 Series LED* LCD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
23" Wide
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1 DFC
-
Viewing Angle
H:178°, V:178°
-
Supported Colors
16.7M Colors
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
PHYSICAL FEATURES
-
Connector
DVI-D, D-Sub, HDMI
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
Net:548.7x230x421.9mm, Gross:623x479x138mm
-
Weight
Net:3.98kg, Gross:5.7kg
-
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal Operation
36W (Typical)
-
Power off Mode
0.5W under (Typical)
-
Suspend/Standby
0.5W under (Typical)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
MultiMedia
sRGB, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play
-
Stand
Tilt (-5~15°)
PLUG & PLAY
-
DDC
Yes
GENERAL
-
OSD Control
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian
-
Regulation Compliance
UL, CUL, TUV-Type, SEMKO, CE, FCC-B, EPA5.0, Windows 7
-
Warranty
3 Year Warranty
