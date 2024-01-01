We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a home office environment with a connected PC.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.
Personalized discoveries await
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.
Easily control your appliances
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
Use your phone like a remote
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
* Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.
Brilliant colors, sharp picture
The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Stylish space-saving design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
A variety of ports
*HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Feature
-
27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
-
Slim & Flat style stand
-
webOS Smart Monitor
-
ThinQ Home Dashboard
-
Magic Remote support
-
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
27SR50F-W
-
Year
2023
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.)
200nits(min)
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
250nits
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Size (cm)
68.5 cm
-
Panel Type
IPS (3-side, 27ML600)
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250nits
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Response Time
14ms(Typ)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
SMART INFORMATION
-
Platform
KF23F
-
webOS Version
webOS 23
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Picture Mode
YES
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Quick Start+
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Equalizer
YES
-
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
Apps
Yes
-
Web Browser
yes
-
USB Media Player
yes
-
Live Menu
yes
-
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
ThinQ App
yes
-
Network File Brower
yes
-
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
yes
-
AirPlay
yes
-
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
yes
-
Mobile TV On
yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2EA
-
HDMI Version
2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
50~60Hz
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
-
[Location]
[Location]
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V , 2.1A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25 W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Front Cabinet)
White
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
white
-
Colour (Back Cover)
White
-
Colour (Stand Body)
white
-
Colour (Stand Base)
white
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt
-5~15º
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
768 x 126 x 435
-
Weight with Stand
5.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.4kg
-
Weight in Shipping
7.3Kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
561 / 1173 / 1311
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom
-
Key Number
5
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
OFF
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Red
-
LED Colour(Standby)
Red
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
yes
-
HDCP
yes
-
Key Lock
yes
-
Plug & Play
yes
STANDARD
-
CB
YES
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
YES
-
ErP
YES
-
CE
YES
-
BIS (for India)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
YES
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CCC (for China)
YES
-
Others (Standard)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
-
Remote Controller (Colour)
White
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.