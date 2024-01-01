Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

27SR50F-W

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

(0)
front view with remote control
LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps* and set up a home office environment with a connected PC.

LG Smart Monitor.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ

Control with ThinQ

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore discover content on built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.*
webOS 23 new home.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
* Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colors, sharp picture

The 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by brining colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A variety of ports

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.*

*HDMI cable is included in the package.

Key Feature

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Slim & Flat style stand
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard
  • Magic Remote support
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    27SR50F-W

  • Year

    2023

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27 Inch

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200nits(min)

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

    250nits

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Size (cm)

    68.5 cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS (3-side, 27ML600)

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250nits

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Response Time

    14ms(Typ)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

SMART INFORMATION

  • Platform

    KF23F

  • webOS Version

    webOS 23

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    Auto Brightness

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Quick Start+

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    YES

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Home

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • Apps

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    yes

  • USB Media Player

    yes

  • Live Menu

    yes

  • Voice Recognition

    YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

  • ThinQ App

    yes

  • Network File Brower

    yes

  • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

    yes

  • AirPlay

    yes

  • Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)

    yes

  • Mobile TV On

    yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    50~60Hz

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A 2EA)

  • [Location]

    [Location]

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V , 2.1A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25 W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Colour (Front Cabinet)

    White

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    white

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    white

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    white

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt

    -5~15º

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detachable

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    768 x 126 x 435

  • Weight with Stand

    5.6kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.3Kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    561 / 1173 / 1311

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom

  • Key Number

    5

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    OFF

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    Red

  • LED Colour(Standby)

    Red

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    yes

  • HDCP

    yes

  • Key Lock

    yes

  • Plug & Play

    yes

STANDARD

  • CB

    YES

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    YES

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • CCC (for China)

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    YES (White Slim)

  • Remote Controller (Colour)

    White

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    YES(according to country)

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.