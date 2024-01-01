27” QHD IPS Gaming Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Geared Up for Victory<br>1

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Versatile Gaming Monitor<br>1

Versatile Gaming Monitor

Designed for gamers who enjoy a wide variety of genres, this all-round monitor provides essential gaming features for both casual and hardcore gamers.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%<br>1

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%

The 27GL850-B supports a DCI-P3 98% colour space that offers rich colour reproduction giving you accurate colour when playing games, viewing photos and visiting websites.
On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy<br>1

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy

1ms Response Time (GTG) helps increase precision and accuracy, allowing gamers to play at a higher level. With a response time that is 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA<br>1

G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA

The 27GL850-B monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and G-Sync® Compatible monitor, helping to minimise screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fluid gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™<br>1

AMD FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Fluid Gaming Motion<br>1
144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

Game On with HDR10<br>1

Game On with HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.
Dynamic Action Sync<br>1

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser<br>1

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair Feature<br>1

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Ergonomic Design<br>1

Ergonomic Design

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, rotate, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Key Feature

  • 27” QHD Nano IPS Display
  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
  • High dynamic range picture with HDR10
  • 1ms Response Time GTG
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    741 x 208 x 522

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    51W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

