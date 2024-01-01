Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27” Full HD UltraGear™ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
IPS 1ms(GTG)

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy

1ms Response Time (GTG) helps increase precision and accuracy, allowing gamers to play at a higher level. With a response time that is 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.

LG-27GN750-B-Amazing Fluid Gaming Motion

240Hz Refresh Rate^

Amazing Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 144Hz. Combine the Full HD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

^Actual refresh rate may vary depending on computer specifications and/or set up.

LG-27GN750-B-IPS with sRGB 99%

IPS with sRGB 99%

The 27GN750-B supports a sRGB 99% colour space that offers rich colour reproduction giving you accurate colour when playing games, viewing photos and visiting websites.

LG-27GN750-B-G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA

G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA

The 27GN750-B monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and G-Sync® Compatible monitor, helping to minimise screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fluid gaming experience.

LG-27GN750-B-AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate. Gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Game On with HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

LG-27GN750-B-Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, pivot, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Key Feature

  • 27” Full HD IPS Display
  • NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible
  • Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
  • High dynamic range picture with HDR10
  • 1ms Response Time GTG
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    741 x 208 x 522

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

