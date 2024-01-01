We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD UltraGear™ 240Hz Gaming Monitor
^Actual refresh rate may vary depending on computer specifications and/or set up.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Key Feature
27” Full HD IPS Display
NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible
Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
High dynamic range picture with HDR10
1ms Response Time GTG
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
68.5
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
741 x 208 x 522
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2020
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
