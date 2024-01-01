27” UHD 4K UltraGear® Monitor with Nano IPS​

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.​

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

Picture Quality

UHD 4K / Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz

Technology

VESA DSC
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

UHD 4K with 144Hz and IPS 1ms (GtG)*

Supreme Colour meets Extreme Speed

This UHD 4K IPS UltraGear™ gaming monitor with 1ms (GtG - in Faster mode) response time and 144Hz refresh rate allows gamers to enjoy a new level of immersion.​

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 144Hz
Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GN950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit colour by a single​ DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to Perform '1ms Response Time'.(Game Mode- Response Time- Faster Mode)
**In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR™ 600​

Vivid Colours​ and Sharp Details

Supporting Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this UHD 4K LG UltraGear® gaming monitor allows you to experience dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. Enjoy vivid battlefield scenes, even from wide viewing angles.​

1ms Response Time​

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy​

With a response time that is 1ms (GtG in Faster mode), blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on the 27GN950-B are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
**Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

*G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.​
**Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’ (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible. ^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. ​

AMD Radeon FreeSync™​

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.​ ^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Personalised Lighting Effects​

Sound Sync Mode

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 27GN950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

*Image dramatised for illustrative effect. Actual lighting effects may vary due to game contents.​
**External speakers pictured above not included with monitor.

Video Sync Mode

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in sphere lighting 2.0 lights up according to the colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.​

*Image dramatised for illustrative effect. Actual lighting effects may vary due to game contents.​
**Mouse and keyboard pictured above not included with monitor.​

Immersive Gaming Ambience​
Stylish Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and the narrow bezel. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to allow for a more comfortable gaming experience.​

Creative Work Atmosphere

This UHD 4K monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and boasts 10-bit colour reproduction. The 27GN950-B would be a great solution for those looking to undertake professional or creative work and gaming with one monitor.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​
**External speakers and headphones pictured above not included with monitor.​

Key Feature

  • 27" UHD 4K Nano IPS Display​
  • NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatible​
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
  • 1ms Response Time GTG​
  • High dynamic range picture with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600​
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    741 x 517 x 208

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(Hook)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

