27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
The Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® CompatibleAMD FreeSync™ Premium**
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
**AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, gamers can experience colour reproduction and visuals as the game creators intended.*
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
240Hz Refresh Rate
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
0.03ms (GtG at Faster) Response time
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Gamer-centric Design
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Protect Your display with OLED Care
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
**FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Feature
-
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED Display
-
OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate
-
0.03 ms (GtG at Faster) Response time
-
1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Size [cm]
67.32
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
94W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
74W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
