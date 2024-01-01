We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro**
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ever bright OLED
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.
The Explosion of colours
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.
[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Smooth Gameplay
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required. *The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
Dive into Gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '0.03ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
* AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer centric design.
UltraGear™ Remote Control
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Protect your display with OLED Care
*Remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The LG Calibration Studio is not included in the package, it's available for download for free. Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Key Feature
-
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display
-
HDR400 True black
-
OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
-
0.03ms (GtG) response time
-
1.5M:1 contrast ratio
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Size [cm]
67.3
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
111
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
37.7W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
25W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
37.7W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.