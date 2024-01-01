Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

front view

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG at Faster) Response Time.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSyncPremium Pro**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

27-inch QHD OLED monitor.
The brighter 27-inch QHD OLED

Designed for Gaming

The OLED gaming monitor supports HDR10
and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide colour gamut, for an
immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

275nits up to 1000nits

Ever bright OLED

This monitor has a luminosity of 275 nits* in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.

HDR™ TRUE BLACK 400 with DCI-P3 98.5%(Typ.)

The Explosion of colours

This monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 98.5%(Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut,expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400*, enabling realistic details with a 1.5M* contrast ratio. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show only your game

The Anti-Glare & Low reflection features provide a viewing experience with screen distraction even in brightly lit environments.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

250Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz* allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required. *The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

0.03ms Response Time

Dive into Gaming

0.03ms response time (GtG at Faster) helps reduce reverse ghosting to enjoy the gaming performance*.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '0.03ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GS95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

* AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and the adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, and height to help you play games comfortably.

Gamer centric design.

Swivel adjustable monitor.
Swivel
Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.
Tilt / Height
Pivot adjustable monitor.
Pivot
Borderless design monitor.
Borderless design

UltraGear™ Remote Control

The UltraGear™ Remote Control can turn the monitor on or off, adjust sound, change modes and alter settings.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole headphone out.

4-pole Headphone out

Enjoy your games while having voice chat and experience virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X

*Headsets sold separately.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care helps to prevent after image and display burn-in that can occur when a static high-contrast image is displayed for a long time.

*Remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio*

LG Calibration Studio optimises colour performance on LG QHD OLED displays by utilising hardware calibration* for wider colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The LG Calibration Studio is not included in the package, it's available for download for free. Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).

Key Feature

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display
  • HDR400 True black
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    111

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Live Colour Low Blue Light

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    37.7W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    37.7W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.35kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.05kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

