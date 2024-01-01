Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor

32GK650F-B

32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor

(0)

Versatile Gaming Monitor

Versatile Gaming Monitor

Designed for gamers who enjoy a wide variety of genres, this all-round monitor provides essential gaming features for both casual and hardcore gamers.

144 Hz Refresh Speed

144 Hz Refresh Speed

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Large, Immersive Screen1

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)

Large, Immersive Screen

Enjoy a realistic visual experience and accurate colour through a 31.5” screen with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The ultra narrow bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually near bezel-less visual experience, without distracting from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.

Custom Gaming Environment

Custom Gaming Environment

Optimise the display of different games, then switch between different modes quickly and easily. Precise presets for FPS, RTS and other genres are just a few clicks away. Users can also adjust for personal preferences, including crosshair shapes, brightness, aspect ratio and much more.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser Mode

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can sense dark areas and makes them brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Key Feature

  • 32" Class QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
  • AMD RADEON Freesync™ Technology
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode
  • Black Stabiliser
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927 x 516 x 213

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    715.2 x 603.9 x 272.2(↑) 715.2 x 493.9 x 272.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    715.2 x 423.9 x 57.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    49W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

