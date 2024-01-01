Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5” Diagonal)

32GK850G-B

32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5” Diagonal)

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    31.5" (80cm)

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness

    350(Typ) cd/m²280(min) cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth

    8bits

  • Number of Colours

    16.7M

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare 3H

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)

    HDMI x1 (ver1.4)
    Display Port x1 (ver1.2)

  • Digital

    USB3.0 (1up / 2down)
    Support Quick Charge

  • Audio

    Headphone Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

ACCESSORIES

  • Included

    Power Cable, HDMI cable, Display Port Cable USB 3.0 Upstream Cable, Mouse holder

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • With stand (WxDxH)

    715mm x 272mm x 604mm

  • Without stand (WxDxH)

    715mm x 57mm x 424mm

  • Carton (WxDxH)

    927mm x 516mm x 213mm

  • With stand Weight (kg)

    8.5 kg

  • Without stand Weight (kg)

    6.7 kg

  • Packed Weight (kg)

    12.3 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    203 kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    3 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.41W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes / No

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    NVIDIA G-Sync™, Black Stabiliser, DAS Mode,Crosshair, Response Time Control, HDCP(1.4)

  • Stand

    Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 15º (Rear)
    Swivel -20º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)
    Height (110mm)
    Pivot (90º Clockwise)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    55W (typ)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

