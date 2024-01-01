We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” Class Full HD Gaming Monitor
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
Speed
165Hz | 1ms MBR
Colour
HDR10 l sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible | AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
**Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*Model 32GN550 is equivalent to model 32GN500 verified by NVIDIA, except for stand design. G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.
**Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’ (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Premium
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Monitor in Stylish Design with Tilt, Pivot and Height Adjustable Stand
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Key Feature
-
31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display
-
165Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms MBR
-
sRGB 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.36375 x 0.36375
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
80.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 227 x 557
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 428 x 50.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
