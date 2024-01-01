32” Class Full HD Gaming Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front View

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

Speed

165Hz | 1ms MBR

Colour

HDR10 l sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible | AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on the 32GN550-B are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
**Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms Mbr
1ms MBR Mode

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy​

With a response time that is 1ms (GtG in MBR mode), blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 95% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Vivid Colours​ and Sharp Details

Supporting sRGB 95% (typ.) and HDR10, this LG UltraGear gaming monitor allows you to experience dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. Enjoy vivid battlefield scenes, with rich colours and contrast, even from wide viewing angles.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

*Model 32GN550 is equivalent to model 32GN500 verified by NVIDIA, except for stand design. G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.​
**Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’ (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. ​

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Premium​

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​​
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Monitor in Stylish Design with Tilt, Pivot and Height Adjustable Stand

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Dynamic Action Sync Mode with The Minimized Input Lag

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Black Stabilizer Mode Offering Better Visibility in The Identical Scene

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. ​

Key Feature

  • 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms MBR
  • sRGB 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.36375 x 0.36375

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    80.1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    793 x 227 x 557

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 50.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

