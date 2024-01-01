We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Broaden Your View
Realistic Colours
True-to-life Colors
Experience Speed
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabiliser
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Feature
-
32" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display
-
Nano IPS with ATW
-
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
-
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1044 x 168 x 550
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.3
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
