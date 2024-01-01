Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32GQ950-B

32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

front view

Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
Nano IPS with ATW
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display
Speed
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Broaden Your View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) helps enhance contrast ratio and colour expression to help boost your gaming experience.
with ATW.

with ATW

 

without ATW.

without ATW

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports express high-fidelity colour for the reproduction of vivid scenes on the UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Realistic Colours

Nano IPS technology meets VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. Play more life-like HDR gaming with accurate colour and contrast reproduction.

True-to-life Colors

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG at faster)

Experience Speed

IPS 1ms speed helps reduce reverse ghosting and provides fast response time.Enjoy a whole new gaming experience.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Smooth Gameplay

144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) lets gamers see the next frame quickly and helps make images appear smoothly. Response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Play Game Fully yet Easily.

Play Easily

The 32GQ950 is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. Meaning gamers can enjoy UHD 4K resolution and 144Hz by either DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC).

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

The 32GQ950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) refresh rate with 1ms (GtG at Faster) response time. It is HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit colour via a single DisplayPort connection helping to reduce visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.


VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.


NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with Hexagon lighting and narrow bezel design.

3 Side Narrow Bezel

Tilt & Height

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.

Plug in for Immersive Sound

Enjoy your games by connecting easily with a 4-pole Headphone out connection and experience immersive virtual 3D sound.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.

Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to customise the settings from adjusting basic monitor options to seting a ‘User Defined Key’ that can enable a shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Feature

  • 32" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display
  • Nano IPS with ATW
  • 4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
  • 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
  • VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1044 x 168 x 550

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder / Mouse holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

