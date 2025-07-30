We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear™ 32 Inch Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
32GX870A-B
Superfast 240Hz 4K and 480Hz FHD
32-inch OLED Gaming with DP 2.1
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a DisplayPort and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
The brighter^ OLED
Brilliant to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this OLED monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
^The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colours
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Gamer-centric design
Check out UltraGear's Unity Hexagonal Design. This streamlined and unique design with adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot, helping you play games more comfortably.
L-shaped stand,
a desk space saver
This L stand with swivel adjustment is designed to take up minimal desk space, which gives gamers a more spacious and comfortable gaming environment.
A 32-inch gaming oled monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™^ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
The performance of the feature is compared to models which do not apply the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a DisplayPort and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Show off your game
Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light
Comfortable but vibrant viewing
Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's OLED panels* and Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphics card that supports DP 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly. *The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
^DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package, they must be purchased separately at additional cost.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect your OLED
You can prevent most afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move'*, which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.
*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Feature
- 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
- Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
- 7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™
- 0.03ms (GtG) response time, DP 2.1
- VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
- USB-C (90W)
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
OLED
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Size [cm]
79.9
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
DTS Headphone:X
YES
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP) 714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.8kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.0kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y24
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
What people are saying
Recommended Product