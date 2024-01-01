Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34” UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34” UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34GK950F-B

34” UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor

(0)

D01_Global_34GK950F_2018_Feature_01_Intro_D_v2

Gear Up For Victory

Gear Up For Victory

LG UltraGear monitors are designed for immersive, high performance gaming.

Nano IPS with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Nano IPS with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Accurate colours and consistent contrast combine to deliver high-end picture quality, with more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image. Nano IPS provides crisp detail and richer colour expression is achieved with the DCI-P3 98% colour space.

The LG 34GK950F is UL Verified* for Nano IPS coverage of DCI-P3 colour space which is typically 35% larger than sRGB 100%.

*DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organisation.

Large, Immersive Screen

34" 21:9 UltraWide QHD

Large, Immersive Screen

The 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD display has an image resolution of 3440 x 1440* providing sharper picture quality. Its pixel definition is 1.8 times larger than an UltraWide Full HD 21:9 monitor and 2.4 times larger than a Full HD 16:9 monitor.

*21:9 ratio image or 3440 x 1440 (60Hz) resolution requires compatible content, device, interface or graphic card for full effect.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR enables smooth motion and reduced stuttering in demanding hi-res games. Now it's a plug-and-play solution for high dynamic range (HDR) gaming content as well. Monitors with FreeSync™ 2 HDR supply the high-brightness pixels, deep black levels and the wide colour gamut that bring HDR games to life.

*AMD Freesync™ HDR 2 is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Keep Up with the Action

Keep Up with the Action

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

*144Hz resolution only available when connected to Display Port.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Custom Gaming Environment1

Custom Gaming Environment

Optimise the display for different games and switch between different modes quickly and easily. Specific pre-sets for FPS, RTS are just a few clicks away.

Custom Gaming Environment1

Custom Gaming Environment

Optimise the display for different games and switch between different modes quickly and easily. Specific pre-sets for FPS, RTS are just a few clicks away.

Custom Gaming Environment

Custom Gaming Environment

Optimise the display for different games and switch between different modes quickly and easily. Specific pre-sets for FPS, RTS are just a few clicks away.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Crosshair Feature

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair Feature

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design

The monitor's adjustable stand allows you to tilt, swivel, raise and lower the monitor, making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Key Feature

  • 34” UltraWide QHD Curved Display with 21:9 Aspect
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR Technology
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate for smooth gameplay
  • DCI-P3 98% with Nano IPS
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    983 x 207 x 520

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.4 x 572.6 x 286.5(↑) 819.4 x 462.6 x 286.5(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.4 x 361.9 x 104.0

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.