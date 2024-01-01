We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” UltraFine™ 4K IPS Monitor
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
Key Feature
24” IPS display with stunning UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution
DCI-P3 98% colour space for premium colour reproduction
500cd/m² brightness
4K Daisy Chain, Thunderbolt™ 3 & USB Type-C™ for greater productivity
Built-in speakers for integrated stereo sound
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
23.74
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
23.74
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1369 x 0.1369
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Size [cm]
60.31
CONNECTIVITY
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
Thunderbolt
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
Rich Bass
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
673 x 536 x 309
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
2019
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
34.2W(EPA7.0)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
Thunderbolt
YES
USB-C
YES
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
