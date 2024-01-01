24” UltraFine™ 4K IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

24” 4K IPS Monitor with macOS compatibility. A great companion for Mac devices.

Ultra Clear 4K Display

The 24MD4KL-B offers stunning UHD resolution, with over 8 million pixels. Enjoy editing images and watching videos in immaculate 4K resolution.

Rich Colour, Better Detail

Supporting DCI-P3 98% and 500cd/m² of brightness, this LG UltraFine™ 4K display allows you to experience lifelike images, with stunning detail and a rich array of colours.
Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile Port

The 24MD4KL-B with Thunderbolt™ 3 can support a 4K daisy chain setup, whilst simultaneously charging devices up to 85W without requiring a separate power cable.

4K Daisy Chain

Establish a multi-screen environment by connecting two 24MD4KL-B monitors to a compatible laptop using Thunderbolt™ 3 cables.

Convenient Adjustable Display Stand

This LG UltraFine™ display has convenient height/tilt adjustment. Users can customise the display height to create a more personal and comfortable workstation.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Mac Compatibility

Thunderbolt™ 3 ports on the 24MD4KL are fully compatible with all Mac devices that support Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB Type-C™. USB Type-C™ ports offer additional connectivity and power for compatible devices and accessories.

Key Feature

  • 24” IPS display with stunning UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution
  • DCI-P3 98% colour space for premium colour reproduction
  • 500cd/m² brightness
  • 4K Daisy Chain, Thunderbolt™ 3 & USB Type-C™ for greater productivity
  • Built-in speakers for integrated stereo sound
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1369 x 0.1369

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Size [cm]

    60.31

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    673 x 536 x 309

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    34.2W(EPA7.0)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Others (Accessory)

    Wall Mount Cover

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

