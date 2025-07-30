Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27U730A-B
FRONT VIEW
right side view
left side view
front with stand view
right side port view
right sided port view
right sided view
left sided view
top perspective view
top left perspective view
top right perspective view
back view
back of right side view
back of left side view
back view
FRONT VIEW
right side view
left side view
front with stand view
right side port view
right sided port view
right sided view
left sided view
top perspective view
top left perspective view
top right perspective view
back view
back of right side view
back of left side view
back view

Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-sides with Narrow Bezels
  • USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Anti-glare

3-Side Narrow Bezel Design

Image quality

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

HDR10

1000:1 contrast

300nits brightness

Usability

USB-C (PD 90W)

Multi-interface

5W X 2 speaker

LG Switch

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, color chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

With its 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS panel and 3-side narrow bezel design, this display offers a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD, facilitating the efficient editing of multiple tracks.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.

True colours trusted by professionals

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, delivering defined levels of colour accuracy and brightness. This enables creators to experience exceptional visual clarity, precise colour reproduction, and intricate detail in their content.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with colour correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with colour correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

The actual figures/results may vary depending on use and environment.

 

A comparison video showcasing deeper blacks and vivid contrast on an HDR-capable LG UltraFine Monitor, emphasising enhanced visual depth and clarity.

Deep black, rich details

A high contrast ratio ensures the preservation of fine details, even in dark scenes, without loss or compression. The IPS technology delivers consistent colour accuracy across the entire screen, faithfully representing your visual output from edge to edge.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All-in-One USB-C

The USB-C port supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Multiple connections: from mac device to pc

Both beginners and professionals often utilise a wide range of equipment. Seamlessly connect your devices to enhance workflow efficiency and productivity.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with colour grading tools and a timeline.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with colour grading tools and a timeline.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

1 x HDMI cable and 1 x USB C cable are included in the package. 

Immersive sound

Waves MaxxAudio® makes every scene - from blockbuster movies to adventure games - feel rich and immersive, with great depth and detail.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.

The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 27U730A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Slim design that reduces clutter

The clutter-minimising L-stand and the 3-side narrow bezel design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused. It comes with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

Front, side, and detail views of a white LG monitor with a sleek stand and minimal back panel design.

Front, side, and detail views of a white LG monitor with a sleek stand and minimal back panel design.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. *Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)

Key Feature

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-sides with Narrow Bezels
  • USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
  • LG Switch
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NA

  • D-Sub

    D-Sub

  • Built-in KVM

    NA

  • DVI-D

    NA

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NA

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NA

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NA

  • Line out

    NA

  • Mic In

    NA

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NA

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NA

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(3.0)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NA

  • Auto Brightness

    NA

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NA

  • PIP

    NA

  • PBP

    NA

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NA

  • HW Calibration

    NA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    NA

  • Crosshair

    NA

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NA

  • VRR

    NA

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NA

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NA

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NA

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NA

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NA

  • OverClocking

    NA

  • User Defined Key

    NA

  • Auto Input Switch

    NA

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NA

  • Camera

    NA

  • Mic

    NA

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NA

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NA

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NA

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 217 x 451mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19.34W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    NA

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    NA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NA

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NA

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NA

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NA

What people are saying