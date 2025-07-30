We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Narrow Bezel Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
1000:1 contrast
300nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch
The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colours trusted by professionals
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and supports the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, delivering defined levels of colour accuracy and brightness. This enables creators to experience exceptional visual clarity, precise colour reproduction, and intricate detail in their content.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
The actual figures/results may vary depending on use and environment.
All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C port supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections: from mac device to pc
Both beginners and professionals often utilise a wide range of equipment. Seamlessly connect your devices to enhance workflow efficiency and productivity.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
1 x HDMI cable and 1 x USB C cable are included in the package.
Immersive sound
Waves MaxxAudio® makes every scene - from blockbuster movies to adventure games - feel rich and immersive, with great depth and detail.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
Switch swiftly
The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.
The feature performance may vary and is dependent on user conditions.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 27U730A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Slim design that reduces clutter
The clutter-minimising L-stand and the 3-side narrow bezel design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused. It comes with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. *Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)
Key Feature
- 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
- DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
- 3-sides with Narrow Bezels
- USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
- LG Switch
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Curvature
N/A
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Curvature
N/A
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NA
D-Sub
D-Sub
Built-in KVM
NA
DVI-D
NA
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Daisy Chain
NA
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt
NA
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
LAN (RJ-45)
NA
Line out
NA
Mic In
NA
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NA
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NA
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(3.0)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NA
Auto Brightness
NA
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
NA
PIP
NA
PBP
NA
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NA
HW Calibration
NA
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
NA
Crosshair
NA
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
NA
VRR
NA
Super Resolution+
YES
Dolby Vision™
NA
VESA DisplayHDR™
NA
Mini-LED Technology
NA
Nano IPS™ Technology
NA
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NA
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NA
OverClocking
NA
User Defined Key
NA
Auto Input Switch
NA
RGB LED Lighting
NA
Camera
NA
Mic
NA
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
DTS Headphone:X
NA
Maxx Audio
YES
Rich Bass
NA
Bluetooth Connectivity
NA
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 217 x 451mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19.34W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
NA
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
NA
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Power Cord
YES
Remote Controller
NA
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NA
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NA
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NA
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NA
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NA
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NA
