27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850-W

27'' UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850-W

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color

Space

27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB Type-C™ cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.

icon

4K

Display

icon

Data

Transfer

icon

Up to 96W

of Power Delivery

icon

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP850 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • OFF
  • ON

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

he ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

 

Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.

icon

Tilt

icon

Pivot

icon

Height

Key Feature

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB Type-C™
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95%

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(UP) / 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    185W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19.5V, 10.8A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    N/A

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    N/A

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

