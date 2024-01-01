We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Details Mastered
The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Keyboard and mouse not included.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
OFF
-
ON
Dynamic Action Sync
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabiliser
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Vivid and Realistic
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*Remote control and streaming box/set -top box not included.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
Key Feature
-
27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
-
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
-
USB Type-C™
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
185W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.4W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
