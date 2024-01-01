We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K 4- Side Virtually Borderless HDR Monitor
Key Feature
-
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Display
-
HDR 10 for PC
-
DCI-P3 95%
-
4- Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
USB Type-C
-
Hardware
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Display
4- Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)
-
Brightness
Peak 550 nits / Typical 350 nits
-
Viewing Angle (Ver./Hor.)
178 (Top-Bottom) / 178 (Right-Left)
-
Response Time
5ms GTG
-
HDR
HDR10
-
Speaker
Rich Bass 5Wx2 Speaker
-
USB Type-C™
4K + Power Charging (~60W) + Data
-
HDCP 2.2
Yes
-
Interface
USB Type-C™ Display Port 1.2, HDMI 2.0a x 2, USB 3.0 Downstream x 2
-
Power
Adapter
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY
-
IPS
Yes
-
Color Space (DCI-P3 95%. CIE1976)
Yes
-
Brightness (Typical)
350nits
-
Color Space (sRGB over 99%)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
DESIGN
-
CINEMA Screen
4- Side Virtually Borderless
-
Stand
Slim Arcline
EYECOMFORT
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Color weakness mode
Yes
INTERFACE
-
USB Type-C™
Yes (4K&Audio+Power~40W)
-
USB3.0 Quick Charging
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDCP 2.2)
GAME
-
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
SW
-
OnScreen Control (Screen Split, My Dsiplay Presets, PIP)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Rich Bass
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Ergonomic Stand
Tilt(-2~15), Height(110mm) Pivot(90)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
719192609105
What people are saying
