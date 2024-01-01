Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" UHD 4K 4- Side Virtually Borderless HDR Monitor

31.5" UHD 4K 4- Side Virtually Borderless HDR Monitor

32UD99-W

31.5" UHD 4K 4- Side Virtually Borderless HDR Monitor

Usd-4k

UHD 4K

ips

IPS

Hdr-for-pc

HDR 10 for PC

DCI

DCI-P3 95%

USB

USB Type-C

You Want to Enjoy More <br>UHD Contents<br>1

You Want to Enjoy More
UHD Contents

With more streaming videos that come in 4K, you will be able to enjoy these videos in native 3840x2160 UHD 4K resolution. If you are reviewing your 4K contents before uploading them, you will definitely appreciate the amount of detail that you can enhance as LG UHD 4K Monitor delivers the outcome of your work.

Meet the UHD 4K HDR 10 Monitor for the New Era<br>1

Meet the UHD 4K HDR 10 Monitor for the New Era

It is now the era of HDR (High Dynamic Range). Enjoy flawless gaming graphics and HDR video through 32UD99 Monitor that captures vibrancy of colors. HDR game titles are available for the latest gaming consoles such as Play Station 4 Pro and Xbox One S, and HDR streaming video services are just around the corner.

Brighter screen with <br>richer colour depth<br>1

Brighter screen with
richer colour depth

32UD99 can receive and show HDR contents with HDR10 format which is the HDR standard for PC. It can reproduce high dynamic range of peak brightness over 500nits and 95% of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It is much real big change in terms of picture quality comparing to conventional monitors.

Vibrant Saturation of Colors with HDR10 <br>for PC1

Vibrant Saturation of Colors with HDR10
for PC

Connected to HDR-capable consoles (Xbox One S / PlayStation 4 Pro) or HDR-supported graphics card, users will enjoy punchier brightness and highlights with deeper shadows and silhouettes.Experience HDR games with lower input lag- fast and seamless.

Experience the HDR Effect<br>1

Experience the HDR Effect

Even if your videos are not in HDR, you can still experience the HDR through the
“HDR Effect” mode on 32UD99.
It can transform average contents into HDR quality video through its picture quality algorithm including tone mapping and Ultra Luminance.
Experience how SDR is transformed into HDR.

The LG IPS Monitor<br>1

The LG IPS Monitor

The LG IPS Monitors ensures an awesome picture quality that provides clear images and vivid colors from any angle. Color Calibration tests will be conducted before each product is handed over to you. Now you can enjoy the life-like colors of 4K images on LG IPS UHD 4K Monitor

4- Side Virtually Borderless Design1

4- Side Virtually Borderless Design

Extremely thin bezel on four sides of the display offers a Virtually
borderless visual experience.
Slim ArcLine designed stand lets you experience the state-of-the-art viewing
in various settings.

Hardware Calibration-Ready<br>1

Hardware Calibration-Ready

With 32UD99 capable of Hardware Calibration through True Color Pro software, you can enjoy the color performance of LG IPS 4K screen that allows 95% of DCI-P3 color performance and impeccable consistency.

Hassle-Free with Only 1 Cable : <br>USB Type-C™1

Hassle-Free with Only 1 Cable :
USB Type-C™

Display Connection transfers data and charge a laptop or mobile device, all at the same time using a single cable with USB Type-C™, all-in-one connection for more convenience.

Easy User Interface with OnScreen Control 2.0<br>1

Easy User Interface with OnScreen Control 2.0

Every step of installing and controlling is easy without any hassle.
OnScreen Control S/W (2.0) allows you adjust customize all the display options with a few clicks including pivot control.
Go Search "OnScreen Control" in LG.com

Multiple Screen Split Options<br>1

Multiple Screen Split Options

Through OnScreen Control Software, select most needed screen setting among 14 of Screen Split options and optimize Multi-tasking Windows organization and
screen real estate use.

Easy Control of <br>Pivoted Ergonomic Stand<br>1

Easy Control of
Pivoted Ergonomic Stand

Maximize work efficiency of graphic works on vertical frames such as web editing and blogging. Simply rotate the screen as needed and view the display without scrolling. The height adjustment feature adds convenience. OnScreen Control S/W allows you to adjust and customize all the display options with a few clicks including pivot control.

Multi-Dimensional Experience with Rich Bass<br>1

Multi-Dimensional Experience with Rich Bass

32UD99 delivers unparalleled immersive experience through the built-in speakers with Rich Bass. Enjoy three dimensional sound resonating from your monitor.

Key Feature

  • 31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Display
  • HDR 10 for PC
  • DCI-P3 95%
  • 4- Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • USB Type-C
  • Hardware
All Spec

FEATURES

  • Display

    4- Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Color Gamut

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)

  • Brightness

    Peak 550 nits / Typical 350 nits

  • Viewing Angle (Ver./Hor.)

    178 (Top-Bottom) / 178 (Right-Left)

  • Response Time

    5ms GTG

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • Speaker

    Rich Bass 5Wx2 Speaker

  • USB Type-C™

    4K + Power Charging (~60W) + Data

  • HDCP 2.2

    Yes

  • Interface

    USB Type-C™ Display Port 1.2, HDMI 2.0a x 2, USB 3.0 Downstream x 2

  • Power

    Adapter

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

PICTURE QUALITY

  • IPS

    Yes

  • Color Space (DCI-P3 95%. CIE1976)

    Yes

  • Brightness (Typical)

    350nits

  • Color Space (sRGB over 99%)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

DESIGN

  • CINEMA Screen

    4- Side Virtually Borderless

  • Stand

    Slim Arcline

EYECOMFORT

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Color weakness mode

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • USB Type-C™

    Yes (4K&Audio+Power~40W)

  • USB3.0 Quick Charging

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (HDCP 2.2)

GAME

  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

SW

  • OnScreen Control (Screen Split, My Dsiplay Presets, PIP)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Ergonomic Stand

    Tilt(-2~15), Height(110mm) Pivot(90)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    719192609105

