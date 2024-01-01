We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K HDR Monitor
Details Mastered
This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.
Display
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image Quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0
Amplify Gaming Performance
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
Easy and Comfortable
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Key Feature
-
31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
-
HDR10
-
4K@144Hz from HDMI2.1
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery
-
Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 226 x 507
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420 x 45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
