LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

27GX790A-B
Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • OLED with 480Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.



Fast 480Hz OLED with DP 2.1

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Display

27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)

Anti-glare / Low reflection

Speed

Fast 480Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

DisplayPort 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

LG OLED, ongoing evolution

Our brilliant UltraGear™ monitor with Micro Lens Array+ technology boasts a bright OLED with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate. Even in the darkest gaming scenes, it delivers detailed black depth expression, while its high aspect ratio and wide colour gamut brings vibrant colours to life, offering an unrivaled gaming experience.

Fast 480Hz

Refresh rate

Latest DisplayPort 2.1

QHD@480Hz

The brightest* LG OLED monitor

With MLA+ technology

Super black expression

DisplayHDR True Black 400

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications. 

LG OLED monitor, 480Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed

Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 480Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time for crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 480Hz refresh rate.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

Future-ready with DP 2.1

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 480Hz in QHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.

The wide bandwidth of DP 2.1 cables enables high-speed gaming at 480Hz at QHD resolution.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

The graphics card is NOT included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

The brightest LG OLED

The brilliant LG WOLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimising light efficiency and minimising light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher SDR brightness when compared to our previous models with MLA.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous LG OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain constant across a variety of settings. The 1.5M contrast ratio*, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy provide realistic colour display.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Excellent visibility even under the light

You no longer need to be in a dimly lit room. Even in bright environments or LED-lit gaming rooms, you can enjoy uninterrupted, crystal-clear visuals with Anti-glare and Low Reflection technology.

Low Blue Light

Powerful protection from blue light

Enjoy gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilises advanced technology that minimises blue light levels, as certified by UL* for low blue light platinum, while retaining vibrant and lifelike colours - resulting in brilliant game colours and a more comfortable viewing experience.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Personalised Picture Wizard

Crafted to your tastes

You can upgrade your gaming and video experience with the picture quality you prefer, simply by selecting an image from the function menu. Intuitively and effortlessly, the system customises the settings to match your taste, delivering the optimal picture quality for you.

Animated video of AI Personalised Picture Wizard function in action.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*How to set Personalised Picture Wizard: Step1. Go to the personalised picture quality setting. (Run LG Switch app → Personalised Picture Wizard → Select quality preference through 6 steps → Complete personal quality settings). Step2. Run Personalised Picture in the On-Screen Display. (Game Adjust →  Game Mode → Personalised Picture).

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Performance of this feature is compared between this model and other models that did not use the sync technology. 

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot functions. Discover how the L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment minimise desk space usage and significantly reduce dead space.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

'-30~30°

Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt

'-5~15°

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Height

110m

Borderless design monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Experience virtual and immersive 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X*.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package and must be purchased separately at additional cost.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate. FPS (Frame Per Second): Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The LG Calibration Studio software is not included in the package and will need to be downloaded in lg.com.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

Display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor. It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in.

Key Feature

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • OLED with 480Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    -

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Color Bit

    1.07B

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    820x183x532

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x579.3x249.1(up)/605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

