29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

29WK600-W

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10

HDR 10

To more fully realize content creators' vision, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to "On" and should be set to "Off" when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available)

HDR Effect

The HDR Effect helps transform non-HDR content into high quality video that looks like HDR through its picture quality algorithm.

Images simulated.

sRGB 99%

sRGB is the standard color space of ideal color reproduction. So, with over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, this LG monitor is a great solution for professional photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.*

*Color mode conversion between Adobe RGB and sRGB is available on the "Color Mode" menu.

Virtually Borderless Design

The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.

21:9 UltraWide® Display

The UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio makes movies and games more immersive than ever. Need to get some work done, too? All of that UltraWide real estate makes it easy to view multiple documents at the same time, so you don't need to flip back and forth between them.

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

Watch how the On-Screen Control feature can help configure your display for maximum organization and efficiency.

Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport

AMD FreeSync™

With FreeSync*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to Display Port or HDMI.

Advanced Gaming Features

Serious gaming features for serious gamers. Quickly optimize monitor settings to activate Black Stabilizer to reveal superior detail in dark scenes while the Dynamic Action Sync feature assures smooth, fluid gaming action.

Sleek Design

The sleek design of LG premium monitors is accentuated by the ArcLine stand. The smooth curve of the base provides stability, assuring dependable performance with a touch of elegance.

Key Feature

  • 29” 21:9 WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display
  • HDR 10
  • sRGB 99%
  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    73

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    20.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

