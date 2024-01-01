We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (29" Diagonal)
Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to "On" and should be set to "Off" when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available)
Images simulated.
*Color mode conversion between Adobe RGB and sRGB is available on the "Color Mode" menu.
On-Screen Control
Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport
*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to Display Port or HDMI.
Key Feature
-
29” 21:9 WFHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display
-
HDR 10
-
sRGB 99%
-
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
73
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
822 x 159 x 413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.7
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2018
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
20.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
