29" UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor

29" UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor

29WP60G-B

29" UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor

front view
(LOGO image) LG UltraWide™ Monitor
2560x1080

Screen Space

UltraWide™ Full HD
HDR10

HDR

High Dynamic Range
sRGB 99%

Color

Wide Color Gamut
USB Type-C™

Connectivity

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

29" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

the monitor offering an aspect ratio of 21:9

Aspect ratio

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD

design narrow bezel

Design

Narrow Bezel

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR technology with dramatic colors of the content when comparing to SDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Gaming scene with seamless, fluid movement comparing to the conventional mode
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

Game Mode

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

The monitor offering customized modes for all games.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch every single moment in real-time.
  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 29WP60G features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

Easy Connectivity with USB Type-C™

*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

Work report displayed on the monitor emitting reduced blue light with the color temperature similar to paper, comparing to the conventional mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP60G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Key Feature

  • 29-inch UltraWide™ Full HD
  • HDR10
  • IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • 1ms MBR
  • USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    73

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 75Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 406.8 x 224.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    20.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

