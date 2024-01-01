We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor
29" UltraWide™ Full HD Display
More Space for Multi-Tasking
UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.
21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
Customized Modes for Any Game
The monitor offering customized modes for all games.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
Easy Connectivity
Easy Connectivity with USB Type-C™
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP60G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
Key Feature
-
29-inch UltraWide™ Full HD
-
HDR10
-
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
1ms MBR
-
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
73
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 75Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
822 x 159 x 413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 406.8 x 224.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
20.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
