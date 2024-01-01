Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

29WQ500-B

29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
LG ultra wide monitor
Control with a Few Clicks
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.*

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Stunning Design

With its elegant looks, this monitor turns heads even when powered off.
Stunning Design

Narrow bezel design

Stunning Design

Tilt

Stunning Design

Key Feature

  • 29” UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • OnScreen Control
  • Dynamic Action Sync & Black Stabiliser & Crosshair
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    73

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    13.41W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    21W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.