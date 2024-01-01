We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29” UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Dynamic Action Sync
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Black Stabiliser
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Crosshair Feature
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Stunning Design
Stunning Design
Key Feature
-
29” UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
OnScreen Control
-
Dynamic Action Sync & Black Stabiliser & Crosshair
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
73
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
822 x 159 x 413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
13.41W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
21W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.