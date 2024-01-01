Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WN80C-B

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WN80C-B

The Quality That Pros Need

UltraWide-QHD-D.jpg

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 aspect ratio combined with the UltraWide™ screen is great for work. This allows for concurrent monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

MNT-34WN80C-03-1-USB-C-D.jpg

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

Support for USB Type-C™ enables charging for the latest laptops up to 60W, fast data transfers, and display connection. It is also compatible with Mac devices* . Just one cable can realize an ideal, efficient workstation.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

MNT-34WN80C-04-1-HDR10-D.jpg
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

MNT-34WN80C-05-IPS-sRGB-99-D.jpg
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.
MNT-34WN80C-06-DAS-D.jpg
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
MNT-34WN80C-07-Black-Stabilizer-D.jpg
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

MNT-34WN80C-08-Ergonomic-Design-D.jpg

Ergonomic Design

Higher Work Efficiency

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install, its 3-side virtually borderless design and the stand can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitors allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Key Feature

  • 34-inch Curved UltraWide™
  • 3440 x 1440 Resolution
  • USB-C (Power Delivery 60W)
  • IPS Display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • HDR10
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.72

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 525 x 211

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814 x 569.5 x 250.8(↑) 814 x 459.5 x 250.8(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    814 x 359.1 x 92.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

