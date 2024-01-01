Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
35'' UltraWide QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor

35WN75C-B

35'' UltraWide QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor

(LOGO Image) CES INNOVATION AWARDS 2020 HONOREE : COMPUTER PERIPHERALS

See More Create Better

35" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide screen of the 35WN75C-B provides users with an impressive amount of screen real estate. Large amounts of footage can be concurrently monitored, lots of effects can be displayed at once and an efficient digital workspace can be created for video editing.

21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9

Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ displays offer more screen space compared to 16:9 displays. Enjoy webinars where you can fit more on the screen and view attendees more clearly.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks,lectures,conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

UltraWide™ Monitors allow you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR10

HDR10

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

Display video, transfer data and charge* a laptop or mobile device, all at the same time using a single cable with USB-C™.

Easy Control and Connectivity

*Compatible device required, USB3.1 C-C and C-A cables provided.
*The USB Type-C™ port is fully compatible with USB Type-C™-enabled Mac or iPad Pro via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.
*For Thunderbolt™ 3-enabled Mac such as MacBook Pro, the maximum resolution and full system charging are not supported when USB Type-C™ is connected.

MaxxAudio®

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound (2x 7W)

Enjoy content with realistic stereo sound. With 2 x 7W built-in speakers, there is no need for additional speakers.

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound (2x 7W)

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

OnScreen Control allows you to simply navigate and modify your screen configuration using your mouse. My Display presets offer customised picture modes for specific Onscreen applications

Flicker Safe
Reader Mode

Comfortable Conditions for Reading

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode with just a touch of a button, to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.
100Hz Refresh Rate & 5ms (GTG)

Keep Up with the Action

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the QHD clarity with smooth action and gamers will fall in love with the immersive gaming experience.

(Message on the gaming screen image) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

AMD Radeon FreeSync™

LG Monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync™* technology reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Ambient Light Sensor Image

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Ambient Light Sensor Image

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can sense dark areas and makes them brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Versatile Design

Adjustable Screen for better comfort

The screen can be tilted, swivelled, pivoted, raised and lowered so you can adjust the screen to your preferred position.

Ergonomic Design : One Click Stand l Tilt / Height l Swive

Key Feature

  • 35” WQHD Display with HDR10 for a high dynamic range display
  • USB Type-C™ ports for greater productivity (Up to 94W charging)
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gameplay
  • 2 x 7W speakers for integrated stereo sound
  • OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    35

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    35

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.238 x 0.240

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2500:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Size [cm]

    88.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440at 100Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1001 x 531 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9(↑) 831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    170W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

