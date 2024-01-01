We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35'' UltraWide QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9
Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Easy Control and Connectivity
*Compatible device required, USB3.1 C-C and C-A cables provided.
*The USB Type-C™ port is fully compatible with USB Type-C™-enabled Mac or iPad Pro via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.
*For Thunderbolt™ 3-enabled Mac such as MacBook Pro, the maximum resolution and full system charging are not supported when USB Type-C™ is connected.
MaxxAudio®
Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound (2x 7W)
Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound (2x 7W)
Keep Up with the Action
(Message on the gaming screen image) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
^Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Adjustable Screen for better comfort
Ergonomic Design : One Click Stand l Tilt / Height l Swive
Key Feature
-
35” WQHD Display with HDR10 for a high dynamic range display
-
USB Type-C™ ports for greater productivity (Up to 94W charging)
-
AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for smooth gameplay
-
2 x 7W speakers for integrated stereo sound
-
OnScreen Control for easy screen configuration
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
35
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
35
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.238 x 0.240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Size [cm]
88.9
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 100Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1001 x 531 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9(↑) 831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.