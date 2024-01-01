We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38'' UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9
Rich Colour Performance
Nano IPS Display product image : Expressing richer colors at any angle
Clear and Bright HDR
An image of SDR VS. HDR (LOGO image) VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Powerful and Versatile
Display Connection | 94W Charging | Data Transmission (LOGO image) THUNDERBOLT™
G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA
The 38WN95C-W supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, eliminating screen tearing and minimising stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience*.
An image to compare between OFF and ON (LOGO image) NVIDIA | G-SYNC
*G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Smoother Gaming
(Message on the gaming screen image) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms
Versatile Design
Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Key Feature
-
38” QHD+ Nano IPS Display with VESA Display HDR™ 600
-
DCI-P3 98% for premium colour reproduction
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatibility
-
AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technology
-
Thunderbolt™ 3 (PD 94W) and USB Type-C™ ports for greater productivity
-
OnScreen Control and Dual Control for easy screen configuration
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
95.29
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
94W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.32
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.45
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
