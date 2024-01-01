Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38WN95C-W

38'' UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor

Front view

LOGO : LG UltraWide™ Monitor

(LOGO Image) CES INNOVATION AWARDS 2020 HONOREE : COMPUTER PERIPHERALS

See More Create Better

38" UltraWide™ QHD+

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide screen of the 38WN95C-W provides users with an impressive amount of screen real estate. Large amounts of footage can be concurrently monitored, lots of effects can be displayed at once and an efficient digital workspace can be created for video editing.​

21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9

Nano IPS Display

Rich Colour Performance​

The 38WN95C-W supports a DCI-P3 98% colour space that offers rich colour reproduction giving you accurate colour when playing games, visiting websites or editing images and video.​

Nano IPS Display product image : Expressing richer colors at any angle

Light wavelengths comparison between Nano IPS and Conventional. In comparison to conventional VA models, Nano IPS models don’t have as deep black shades; in fact, they are grayish in comparison.

Delicate Colour Expression

Nano-sized​ particles on the screen’s LED absorb excess light wavelengths, helping realise richer colour expression that​ accurately reproduces image and video content shown on the screen.​
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clear and Bright HDR​

The 38WN95C-W supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.​

An image of SDR VS. HDR (LOGO image) VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​

Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile

The 38WN95C-W has Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB Type-C™ ports which can support data transmission, whilst simultaneously charging devices up to 94W without requiring a separate power cable​

Display Connection | 94W Charging | Data Transmission (LOGO image) THUNDERBOLT™

G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA

The 38WN95C-W supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, eliminating screen tearing and minimising stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience*.​

An image to compare between OFF and ON (LOGO image) NVIDIA | G-SYNC

*G-Sync® features only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology is off.
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Premium Pro​

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games*.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

IPS 1ms & 144Hz Refresh Rate

Smoother Gaming​

Games played on the 38WN95C-W are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GTG) help increase precision and accuracy. Blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

(Message on the gaming screen image) RACE 45.24 / POS 1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​

Built-In Speakers with Stereo Sound​

Rich Bass Sound

Enjoy video and gaming content with stereo sound. With the built-in 5 watt stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers.​
OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview

OnScreen Control​

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.​
Ambient Light Sensor Image
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in an optimal​ display environment.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.​

Versatile Design​

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Key Feature

  • 38” QHD+ Nano IPS Display with VESA Display HDR™ 600​
  • DCI-P3 98% for premium colour reproduction​
  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatibility​
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technology ​
  • Thunderbolt™ 3 (PD 94W) and USB Type-C™ ports for greater productivity​
  • OnScreen Control and Dual Control for easy screen configuration​
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    95.29

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    94W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.32

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.45

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

