38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38WR85QC-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

38WR85QC

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

See more, do more

This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved Logo.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Expand your work

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz

Connect to
everything

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports

Jiggle
all tasks

PBP and PIP / Built-in KVM

See real
colors

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Switch
swiftly

LG Switch app

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-spacious
productivity

The UltraWide™ WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Colour Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angles

The Nano IPS™ display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour gamut, and offers outstanding colour and brightness with the support of VESA DisplayHDR™ 600.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with a wide-range of brightness and contrast for immersion in the HDR games, movies and images*

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor

Dual controller allows you to work with multiple devices through a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. Just simply drag and drop the files from various devices into your single monitor.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up

38WR85QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.*

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

Optimise Your Work and Life with LG Switch App* 

Switch swiftly

With LG Switch app, you can divide the display into six sections, customise the theme design, and set a mapped hotkey to launch video call platforms.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.

144Hz* refresh rate

Smooth Gameplay

A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and the speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

 

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Two 7W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® deliver an immersive audio experience.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Ethernet

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

See All Ports

USB 3.0 upstream

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

2 x USB Type-C

LAN

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort pictogram.

Ergonomic design

Easy and Comfortable

The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

Swivel

-15~15˚

Tilt

-5~25˚

Height adjustable

483.9~593.9mm

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Key Feature

  • 38” 21:9 WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Nano IPS display
  • VESA Display HDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
  • 144Hz refresh rate / IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • PBP / PIP, Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
  • Height / Tilt / Swivel adjustable stand
  • USB Type-C™, HDMI, DP, RJ45, USB (Upstream/downstream)
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    95.29

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Switch App(KVM)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.0

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • DC Output

    220W (20.5V / 11A)

ACCESSORY

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

