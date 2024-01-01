We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
Image has been illustrated.
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Hardware Calibration Ready*
*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
5K2K image reproduction is dependent on source content.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cables included with the package.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Comfortable Workspace
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
AMD FreeSync™
Dynamic Action Sync
Key Feature
-
39.7-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) UltraWide™
-
Nano IPS Display with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), HDR10
-
Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.0
-
5K Daisy Chain
-
Auto Brightness (Ambient light sensor)
-
HW Calibration
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39.7
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1815 x 0.1815
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
2500R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
72
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
100.859
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Others (Features)
Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1050 x 510 x 250
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
12.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
10.2
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
88W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
57W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
