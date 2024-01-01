Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

front view

Image of 34WN750-B monitor and desk accessories

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.
Display
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display
Colour
HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain

Image has been illustrated.

39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide color spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

New Generation of Colour Performance for Professionals

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

Nano IPS™ Display

Nano IPS™ expresses high-fidelity colours at wide angles and supports realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate colour.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

Hardware Calibration makes the most of the LG display's wide colour spectrum and colour consistency.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).

Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy viewing your content on an outstanding 5K2K display, transferring data to connected devices, and charging your laptop (at up to 96W) over a single cable. This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.
Data

Total Bandwidth
Up to 40 Gb/s

Power Delivery

Power Delivery
Up to 96W

Ethernet

Up to
5K2K Display

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
5K2K image reproduction is dependent on source content.

Image demonstrating difference in picture quality between SDR and HDR10 feature

5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ ports support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cables included with the package.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.
Day
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.
Night

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™

Helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate.

Dynamic Action Sync

Allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Brightens dark areas and gives  better visibility in dark scenes

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Key Feature

  • 39.7-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) UltraWide™
  • Nano IPS Display with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), HDR10
  • Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.0
  • 5K Daisy Chain
  • Auto Brightness (Ambient light sensor)
  • HW Calibration
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    72

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    100.859

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Low Blue Light

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1050 x 510 x 250

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0(↑)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    16.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    12.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    10.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    88W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    57W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

