We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49WL95C-W 49 inch 32:9 UltraWide 5K Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10
*For certain Mac models with an Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Dual Controller 2.0
Dual Controller Makes It Easier
Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.
Key Feature
-
49" UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) Display
-
USB Type-C
-
HDR 10
-
2 x 10W Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass
-
Ambient Light Sensor
-
Height/Tilt/ Swivel Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
124.46
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
85W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP/3PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(↑) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
15.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2019
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
47.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.