Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 49WL95C-W 49 inch 32:9 UltraWide 5K Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG 49WL95C-W 49 inch 32:9 UltraWide 5K Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

49WL95C-W

LG 49WL95C-W 49 inch 32:9 UltraWide 5K Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

(0)
Go Beyond Multitasking1
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

The 49WL95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70 more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*For certain Mac models with an Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

Global_49WL95C_2018_Feature_03_1_Visual_D

Save Time1

Save Time

Find references and organize stock images for use with raw images. Image thumbnails can be viewed on a single screen without changing the current window, so you can reduce the time spent in the image planning phase.

Global_49WL95C_2018_Feature_04_1_Motion_D

Manage the Whole Timeline1

Manage the Whole Timeline

By checking the video storyboard, you can inspect source clips for your videos. Without switching windows, you can view thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Do Work Simultaneously1

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check a five-minute timeline and carry out an arrangement task without scrolling. For music clips used in YouTube videos, tasks can be completed with 1:1 video editing and a mixing tool.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

Global_49WL95C_2018_Feature_06_1_Office_D

Do Work Simultaneously1

Expand Your Workspace

Stacking two 49WL95C monitors vertically, you can achieve the same screen space and clarity as four 27-inch QHD monitors with fewer cables and smaller bezels.

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Dual Controller 2.0

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.

Global_49WL95C_2018_Feature_07_2_DualController_D

Global_49WL95C_2018_Feature_07_3_DualController_D

Versatile Display Settings1
OnScreen Control

Versatile Display Settings

On Screen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.
Easy Control and Connectivity1
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

More and more users are using high-end laptops as mobile workstations. Supporting USB Type-C, the 49WL95C can complete your portable workstation with just one cable.
Rich Bass Sound1
2x10W Stereo Speakers

Rich Bass Sound

49WL95C boasts 2 x 10W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.
Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk1
HDR 10

Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk

HDR technology is now applied to various content. 49WL95C supports HDR 10 that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
Automatic Brightness Control1
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.
Easy and Ergonomic1
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Key Feature

  • 49" UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) Display
  • USB Type-C
  • HDR 10
  • 2 x 10W Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass
  • Ambient Light Sensor
  • Height/Tilt/ Swivel Adjustable Stand
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.234 x 0.234

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    124.46

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(4ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    85W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(↑) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    15.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    47.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W (HDMI Input)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.