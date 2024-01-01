We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18.9" Wide Screen Monitor
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Screen Size
18.9"
-
Wide Screen
Yes
-
Brightness
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
8000:1
-
Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertial)
160/160
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Resolution
1440X900
-
Supported Colours
16.7M Colours
-
Wall Mount Type
VESA(75x75)
-
Normal Power
36W
-
Suspend/Standby
1W under (Typical)
-
Power off mode
1W under (Typical)
-
Special Feature
Multimedia : sRGB, DDC/CI, HDCP, 4:3 in Wide (ARC), Stand : Tilt (-5 ~ 20°)
-
Safety Certification
UL, CUL, TUV-GS, SEMKO
-
EMC Certification
FCC-B,CE
-
Low Radiation Certification
TCO-03,TCO-99
-
Input Ports
15 Pin D-Sub, DVI-D with HDCP
GENERAL
-
Dimension(WxHxD) (Gross)
511x359x119mm
