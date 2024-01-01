Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23" Wide Screen Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

23" Wide Screen Monitor

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

W2343T-PF

23" Wide Screen Monitor

(0)
Print

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Screen Size

    23"

  • Wide Screen

    Yes

  • Brightness

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    30000:1

  • Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertial)

    170/160

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Supported Colours

    16.7M Colours

  • Wall Mount Type

    VESA(100x100)

  • Normal Power

    42W

  • Suspend/Standby

    1W under (Typical)

  • Power off mode

    1W under (Typical)

  • Special Feature

    Multimedia : sRGB, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Photo Effect, Stand : Tilt (-5 ~ 15°)

  • Safety Certification

    UL, CUL, TUV-GS, SEMKO

  • EMC Certification

    FCC-B,CE

  • Input Ports

    15 Pin D-Sub, DVI-D with HDCP

GENERAL

  • Dimension(WxHxD) (Gross)

    632x470x126mm

What people are saying