Ducted System – High Static Splittable 8.5kW (Cooling), 10kW (Heating)
UHS85SPSET
()
*Wi-Fi Dongle Module required. Sold separately. Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® App on Android (v 4.1 or later) iOS (v iOS9 or later) smartphone. Internet connection required.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
*Premium Controller sold separately.
*Sold Separately
*Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.
Key Feature
- Zone Control of up to 8 zones with the LG premium controller
- Wi-Fi Compatible (Dongle module sold separately)
- Quiet Mode
- Compact indoor unit helps make it easy to install in small spaces
- 5 Year Parts and Labour Warranty
All Spec
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1,250 x 270 x 820
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
2550
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
2870
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
42
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 834 x 330
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
59
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220-240 V 50 Hz
Refrigerant Type
R32
AEER / ACOP
AEER / ACOP
3.364 / 3.667
CAPACITY
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)
2.55 ~ 9.3
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h) (T1)
8701 ~ 31733
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (Btu/h)
9793 ~ 37534
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
2.87 ~ 11
CONTINUOUS OPERATION
Cooling (°C (DB))
(-15 -48)
Heating (°C (WB))
(-18 -18)
CONVENIENCE
Remote Controller
wired
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
optional
ENERGY EFFICIENCY RATINGS
TCSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)
4.571 / 4.218 / 4.351
HSPF (Hot/Average/Cold)
3.957 / 3.317 / 2.910
FULL LOAD AMPS
Full Load Amps (A)
17
HEAT EXCHANGER
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
INDOOR UNIT
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
Supplied from ODU
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
1,250 x 270 x 820
External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set
69
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
- / 35.0 / 29.0 / 23.0
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Net Weight (kg)
42
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 42.0 / 40.0 / 38.0
Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 42.0 / 40.0 / 38.0
OUTDOOR UNIT
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 834 x 330
Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))
25.4(1) / 19.4(3/4)
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
Net Weight (kg)
59
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
50
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-240 V 1Ø 50 Hz
Pre-charge Length
10
Refrigerant Type
R32
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
68.0 / -
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
68.0 / -
POWER INPUT
Cooling (Rated) (kW) (T1)
8.5
Heating (Rated) (kW) (HVAC)
10
RATED CURRENT
Cooling (A)
11.2
Heating (A)
12
RETURN AIR OPENING
Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)
1,148 x 245
SUPPLY AIR OPENING
Return (Oval) (mm)
2x 400
