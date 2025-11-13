7.1KW DUALCOOL™ AI Air Deluxe Single Split Air Conditioner

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)AI Air

- The AI Air function is available exclusively in heating and cooling modes when utilised with the ThinQ™ app. When the function is activated, it automatically operates in one of

three airflow modes (Direct, Indirect, Soft Air) using the ThinQ™ settings based on the occupant’s location. It is necessary to set the positions of both the product and the occupant via the ThinQ™ app. Based on the set positions and the indoor environment, the airflow mode and product performance are adjusted automatically; however, tracking functionality is not available.

- LG ThinQ™ app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phon and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.