Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3.4KW / 4.0KW LG STANDARD R32 HIGH WALL WS12TWS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

3.4KW / 4.0KW LG STANDARD R32 HIGH WALL WS12TWS

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WS12TWS

3.4KW / 4.0KW LG STANDARD R32 HIGH WALL WS12TWS

(0)
Front View

Google Assistant Compatibility

See how the WS Series Air Conditioner can help you to come home to comfort.
  • {largeMediaAssets.videoThumbnailAltText}
  • {largeMediaAssets.videoThumbnailAltText}

Home Connectivity

Home Connectivity

The LG WS Split System range is compatible with Google Assistant. You can now delegate tasks or ask your LG Air Conditioner questions via the Google Assistant App or compatible speaker.

Supported Google Assistant commands include ‘OK Google, turn on the air conditioner' or ‘OK Google, what's the temperature of the air conditioner?'

*Product Registration using both LG ThinQ® app & Google app is required. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply.
Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Control

Come home to comfort

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Control

The LG ThinQ® app lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home.

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required.
Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.

View your real time energy usage

A simple push of the remote control button allows you to conveniently view current energy usage on your air conditioner's panel.

View your real time energy usage

Information at your fingertips

Information at your fingertips

Smart Diagnosis provides usage tips and useful information based on your product usage patterns. If you experience a problem whilst using the product, we will help you to troubleshoot it using the Smart Diagnosis results.

Take tighter control of your energy usage

Take tighter control of your energy usage

Active Energy Control allows the user to adjust the energy levels to improve cooling efficiency and help reduce power consumption.

Temperature Control

Temperature Control

The Compressor speed of the LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with less fluctuation than a non-inverter compressor.

Sleep Easy


Sleep Easy

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which help eliminate unnecessary noise and allows for smooth operation.

Cool in the summer, warm in winter

Cool in the summer, warm in winter

The 'Comfort Air' option conveniently sets an AC's louvers to a preset position so that outflowing air is directed away from a room's occupants.
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Smart Inverter Compressor™

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is designed to cope with high temperatures, so great for New Zealand summers. With the 10 year compressor parts warranty, you have the peace of mind that you can come home to comfort for years to come.

*5 year parts and labour + 5 year limited parts warranty on the compressor

Key Feature

  • Built in Wi-Fi so you can control your Air Conditioner remotely
  • Control your energy usage with Active Energy Control on the LG ThinQ® app
  • Delegate tasks or ask your Air Conditioner questions with Google Assistant
  • 10 Year Compressor Parts Warranty for peace of mind

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

COOLING CAPACITY (KW)
3.4
INDOOR DIMENSION (WXHXD)
837 x 308 x 189
10 YR COMPRESSOR PARTS WARRANTY
YES
BUILT IN WI-FI
YES

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

  • Cooling Capacity (Rating)

    3.4kW

  • Heating Capacity (Rating)

    4.0kW

  • Cooling Capacity Range (min ~ max)

    0.89 ~ 4.04

  • Heating Capacity Range (min ~ max)

    0.89 ~ 6.0

  • Power Input

    Cooling: 895kW, Heating: 990kW

  • Rated Running Current

    Cooling: 4.4A, Heating: 4.7A

  • EER Cooling

    3.79 W/W

  • AEER Cooling

    3.76 W/W

  • COP Heating

    4.04 W/W

  • ACOP Heating

    4.00 W/W

  • Air Flow Rate (Indoor, Max/H/M/L)

    Cooling: 200/183/150/92, Heating: 208/183/150/108

  • Indoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)

    48/42/37/27/19

  • Outdoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)

    Cooling: 49, Heating: 51

  • Moisture Removal (l/h)

    1.30

MODEL

  • Set

    WS12TWS

  • Indoor

    WS12TWN

  • Outdoor

    WS12TWU

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Charge

    800g

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Pre-Charge Lenth

    7.5m

  • Pipe Run (Min / Max)

    3m/20m

  • Max. Elevation Distance

    10m

  • Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

  • Circuit Breaker Size

    15 Amps

  • Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)

    20

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Outdoor Operating Range (℃ DB)

    Cooling -15 ~ 48°C, Heating -15 ~ 24°C

  • Outdoor Operating Range (℃ WB)

    Heating -15 ~ 18°

  • Pipe Size Connection (Ø)

    Liquid: 6.35mm (1/4 inch), Gas: 9.52mm (3/8 inch)

  • Drain Hose Size (O.D/I.D)

    20mm/15mm

  • Pipe Connection Method (Indoor/Outdoor)

    Flared/Flared

  • Outdoor Sound Power Level² (SWL)

    65dB(A)

  • Outdoor Compressor

    Twin Rotary

  • Outdoor Condenser

    Gold

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

  • Energy Rating (Heating)

    3.5 STAR

  • Energy Rating (Cooling)

    3.0 STAR

  • Power Supply

    1Ph, 220~240V, 50Hz

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 Core + Earth

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Outdoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 x 1.0 ( Including Earth)

DIMENSIONS

  • Indoor (WxHxD)

    837 x 308 x 189 mm

  • Outdoor (WxHxD)

    770 x 545 x 288 mm

  • Indoor (Weight)

    9.1kg

  • Outdoor (Weight)

    34.1kg

What people are saying