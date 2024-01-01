Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S75Q

LG Soundbar S75Q

S75Q

LG Soundbar S75Q

(0)
Front view with rear speaker

LG sound bar S75Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.



Perfect match with LG 2022 TV

Great together. Connect your LG Soundbar and TV for an immersive experience.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Elevated sound with AI Processor

With TV Sound Mode Share, the soundbar uses your LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, your LG Soundbar helps you make the most of your LG TV experience.

Immersive 3.1.2ch Great Cinema Sound

3.1.2 Channel Audio, 380W power – LG Soundbar S75Q lets you enjoy your favorite home entertainments with surround sound.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar S75Q pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S75Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.

Meridian Audio Technology

Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian

The LG partnership with British audio specialist Meridian brings prestige sound to your home. As a pioneer of high-resolution audio and a master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in developing and adopting innovative technologies, and redefined how people enjoy their music and movies.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows precise control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in almost any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.

"LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV."
Movies

Make setup a snap with 4K passthrough

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K Pass-through. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Soundbar over HDMI*.

*Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S75Q is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music*.

*Effect may vary depending on source content.

Key Feature

  • 380W & 3.1.2 Channels
  • With Meridian the pioneers of high resolution audio
  • Dolby Atmos® for above and around sound
  • High Resolution Audio let you hear sound as it was meant to be heard
  • 4K Pass Through to enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and picture
  • AI Sound Pro analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Dark Steel Silver

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    380W

  • Sound System

    3.1.2ch

  • Output Power - Front

    30W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    30W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    35W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+

  • Music Decoding

    FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, WMA

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Overhead Channels)

  • With Meridian

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Types1

    10 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game), Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 1.4)2

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Version 4.2)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG MusicFlow Bluetooth

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)3

    ARC

  • TV Sound Mode Share4

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless

    Yes(LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible5

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)6

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)7

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by LG TV GUI)8

    Yes (Compatible)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Simple User Guide

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    890mm x 65mm x 119mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    180mm x 394mm x 290mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1027mm x 470mm x 247mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    3.8kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.8kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    13.7kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL

  • PREVIOUS MODEL

    SP70Y

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091310507

