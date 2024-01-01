We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S90QY
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
Dark Steel Silver
RECOMMENDED TV
-
Size & Matching TV
55” – 86”
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Total Output Power
570W
-
Sound System
5.1.3ch
-
Output Power - Front
45W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Surround
45W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre Height
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Height
45W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Centre, Height Channels)
-
With Meridian
Yes
SOUND MODES
-
Sound Types1
11 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)
AI FEATURES
-
Works with Google Assistant2
Yes
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback2
Yes
-
Works with Amazon Alexa2
Yes
-
Works with Apple AirPlay3
Yes
-
Chromecast Audio Built-In
Yes (Music)
-
Compatible Streaming Services
Spotify Connect, Apple Music, YouTube Music, TuneIn, Tidal
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)4
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Simple User Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
AI Room Callibration5
PRO
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Version 5.0)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In6
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Wi-Fi Set-up: LG Sound Bar Google Assistant Setup: Google Home
-
Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)7
eARC
-
TV Sound Mode Share8
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless
Yes(LG TV Bluetooth)
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible9
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Matching LG Rear Speaker Kit
SPQ8-S
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)11
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by LG TV GUI)12
Yes (Compatible)
-
VRR / ALLM Pass-through
Yes / Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1200mm x 63mm x 135mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
202mm x 407mm x 403mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1296mm x 574mm x 261mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
5.03kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
10.0kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
20.8kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
PREVIOUS MODEL
SP9YA
EAN
-
EAN
8806091307262
