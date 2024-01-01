Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S90QY

LG Soundbar S90QY

(0)
S90QY
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Dark Steel Silver

RECOMMENDED TV

  • Size & Matching TV

    55” – 86”

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    570W

  • Sound System

    5.1.3ch

  • Output Power - Front

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Surround

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre Height

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Centre, Height Channels)

  • With Meridian

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Types1

    11 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES

  • Works with Google Assistant2

    Yes

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback2

    Yes

  • Works with Amazon Alexa2

    Yes

  • Works with Apple AirPlay3

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In

    Yes (Music)

  • Compatible Streaming Services

    Spotify Connect, Apple Music, YouTube Music, TuneIn, Tidal

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)4

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Simple User Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • AI Room Callibration5

    PRO

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Version 5.0)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In6

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Wi-Fi Set-up: LG Sound Bar Google Assistant Setup: Google Home

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)7

    eARC

  • TV Sound Mode Share8

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless

    Yes(LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible9

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Matching LG Rear Speaker Kit

    SPQ8-S

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)11

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by LG TV GUI)12

    Yes (Compatible)

  • VRR / ALLM Pass-through

    Yes / Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1200mm x 63mm x 135mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    202mm x 407mm x 403mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1296mm x 574mm x 261mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    5.03kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    10.0kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    20.8kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL

  • PREVIOUS MODEL

    SP9YA

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091307262

What people are saying