LG Soundbar S95QR

S95QR

LG Soundbar S95QR

(0)
S95QR

LG sound bar S95QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image



Perfect match with LG 2022 TV

Great together. Connect your LG Soundbar and TV for an immersive experience.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Elevated sound with AI Processor

With TV Sound Mode Share, the soundbar uses your LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, your LG Soundbar helps you make the most of your LG TV experience.

Total Power & Channels

Experience 810W of power and 9.1.5 Channels for an immersive audio experience.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Groundbreaking Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet our first soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels. Together, they help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar S95QR pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Soundbar S95QR, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Up-firing rear speakers for
room-filling sound

Hear sound from all around. The 6-channel (4.0.2ch) Rear Speakers distributes 135 degrees sound, to enhance your in-home cinema experience.

Wireless subwoofer makes
the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.

Meridian Audio Technology

Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian

The LG partnership with British audio specialist Meridian brings prestige sound to your home. As a pioneer of high-resolution audio and a master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in developing and adopting innovative technologies, and redefined how people enjoy their music and movies.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows precise control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in almost any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

High-Resolution Audio2

*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

Make setup a snap with 4K passthrough

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K passthrough. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Soundbar over HDMI*.

*Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick.LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S95QR is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Soundbar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your soundbar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Choose your voice control

LG Soundbars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Assistant™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay2) to control your soundbar easily*.

*Requires LG Soundbar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Key Feature

  • 810W Total Power & 9.1.5 Channels
  • Triple Up-firing Channels to deliver a nuanced experience
  • With Meridian the pioneers of high resolution audio
  • Dolby Atmos® for above and around sound
  • Works with Amazon Alexa™, Works with Google Assistant™ and Works with Apple AirPlay
  • 6ch rear speaker kit
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Dark Steel Silver

RECOMMENDED TV

  • Size & Matching TV

    55” – 86”

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    810W

  • Sound System

    9.1.5ch

  • Output Power - Front

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Surround

    45W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre Height

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    45W x 2

  • Output Power – Rear

    40W x 2

  • Output Power – Rear Surround

    40W x 2

  • Output Power - Rear Height

    40W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+

  • Music Decoding

    FLAC, OGG, WAV, MP3, WMA

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Surround, Rear, Height Centre, Height, Rear Height Channels)

  • With Meridian

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Types1

    11 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES

  • Works with Google Assistant2

    Yes

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback2

    Yes

  • Works with Amazon Alexa2

    Yes

  • Works with Apple AirPlay3

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In

    Yes (Music)

  • Compatible Streaming Services

    Spotify Connect, Apple Music, YouTube Music, TuneIn, Tidal

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)4

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Simple User Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • AI Room Callibration5

    PRO

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Version 5.0)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In6

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Wi-Fi Set-up: LG Sound Bar Google Assistant Setup: Google Home

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)7

    eARC

  • TV Sound Mode Share8

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless

    Yes(LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible9

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Matching LG Rear Speaker Kit

    Yes (Included)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)11

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by LG TV GUI)12

    Yes (Compatible)

  • VRR / ALLM Pass-through

    Yes / Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1200mm x 63mm x 135mm

  • Rear Speakers (WxHxD)

    159mm x 223mm x 142mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    202mm x 407mm x 403mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1296mm x 574mm x 261mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    5.03kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    10.0kg

  • Net Weight (Rear Speakers)

    4.08kg x 2

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    25.3kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091306296

