Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Boost Your TV Sound

Specs

Reviews

Support

Boost Your TV Sound

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

SJ2

Boost Your TV Sound

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    160W RMS

  • Sound System

    2.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    30W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    100W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, LPCM

  • Music Decoding

    WAV, MP3

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    2 (Standard, Bass Blast)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Wireless Subwoofer

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTION -

  • Portable (3.5mm) Input

    1

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    660mm x 55mm x99mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    170mm x 300mm x 204mm

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084523402

RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -

  • TV Size

    43" ↑

What people are saying