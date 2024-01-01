500W, 5.1.2CH w Dolby Atmos®

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SK9Y

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -

  • TV Size

    55" ↑

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -

  • Total Output Power

    500W

  • Sound System

    5.1.2ch

  • Output Power - Front

    43W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    43W x 1

  • Output Power - Surround

    43W x 2

  • Output Power - Height

    43W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    200W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz), AIFF, ALAC

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (192kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 192kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Subwoofer, Rear)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    5 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming³

    Yes

  • ChromeCast Built-In⁴

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App⁵

    LG Wi-Fi Speaker

  • Sound Sync Wireless⁶ (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible⁷

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In⁸

    Yes (Dual Band 802.11ac)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    Yes (LG SPK8-S)

  • Audio Return Channel⁹ (ARC)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

CONNECTION -

  • HDMI Input / Output¹⁰

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • Portable (3.5mm) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Service Only

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1200mm x 58mm x 145mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    221mm x 390mm x 313mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1266mm x 467mm x 284mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    5.7kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    7.6kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    16.8kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Model

    SJ9

