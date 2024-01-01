We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN4, 300W, 2.1ch Soundbar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -
-
Total Output Power
300W
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Subwoofer)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
4 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Bass Blast, DTS Virtual: X)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 4.0)
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG MusicFlow Bluetooth
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)3
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)1
Yes
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible2
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)
Yes (1)/Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
890mm x 57mm x 85mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 390mm x 261mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
984mm x 461mm x 227mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.1kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.3kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
9.4kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
SL4Y
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098718047
FURTHER INFORMATION -
-
Further Information
1 Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2019 models. LG Magic Remote dongle may be required on some 2013-2014 models.
2 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
3 Designed for use with LG TVs only
Disclaimer: All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.