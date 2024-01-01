We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
440W, 3.1.2ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X and Google Assistant
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV -
-
Size
55" - 75"
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -
-
Total Output Power
400W
-
Sound System
3.1.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTSHD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Google Assistant Setup: Google Home Settings: LG Wi-Fi Speaker
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)4
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)4
Yes
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible5
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)
Yes (1)/Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1061mm x 58mm x 119mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 390mm x 313mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1168mm x 456mm x 284mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.4kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
7.8kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
14.6kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
SL8YG
