SP11RA

LG SP11RA, 770W, 7.1.4ch with Meridian & Dolby Atmos® Soundbar

SP11RA front view with sub woofer
All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    65" (matching width), 75", 77", 86"

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Output Power

    770W

  • Sound System

    7.1.4ch

  • Output Power - Front

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    50W x 1

  • Output Power - Surround

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Height

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Rear

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Rear Height

    50W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • With Meridian Technology

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (192kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to to 192kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Surround, Rear, Overhead Channels, Rear Height Channels)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types1

    10 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Cinema (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES -

  • Works with Apple AirPlay2

    Yes

  • Works with Google Assistant3

    Yes

  • Works with Amazon Alexa3

    Yes

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback3

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • AI Room Callibration4

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In5

    Yes(Music)

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG Sound Bar (Wi-Fi setup & Settings)

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)6

    Yes (eARC/ARC)

  • LG TV Bluetooth7

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In9

    Yes (Dual Band)

  • SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    No

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)11

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control12

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share13

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    No

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1443mm x 63mm x 146mm

  • Rear Speakers (WxHxD)

    130mm x 212mm x 192mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    221mm x 390mm x 313mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1546mm x 483mm x 284mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    7.2kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    7.8kg

  • Net Weight (Rear Speakers)

    5.2kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    29.4kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Previous Model

    SN11RG

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806091277992

FURTHER INFORMATION -

  • Further Information

    1 DolbyAtmos®enabled devices and compatible source content required.
    2 Apple AirPlay® requires a Wi-Fi network, and is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
    3 Setuprequires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ functionality require an internet connection as well as a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice.

  • Further Information cont.

    Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motions are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
    4 Requires LG SoundBar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network
    5 ChromeCast and the ChromeCast Ready logo are trademark of Google Inc. Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.
    6 Requires ARC/eARC compatible TV, designed for use with compatible LG TVs. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® source contentrequired for full effect. LG TVs are not compatible with DTS:X pass-through.

  • Further Information cont2.

    7 Featurerequires LG TV with Bluetooth connection. Soundbar pairing required when TV powered on.
    8 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
    9 Wi-Fi network access point required.
    10 Designed for use with LG TVs only
    11 Requires LG SoundBar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network
    12 Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs
    13 Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires eARC connection.
    14 HDMI Ports support HDCP 2.3 up to 2160p@ 60fps (4:4:4Dolby Vision, HDR10)

