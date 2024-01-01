Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

SPQ8-S

2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

(0)
SPQ8-S
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Dark Steel Silver

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    140W

  • Sound System

    2.0ch

  • Output Power – Rear

    70W x 2

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Rear Speaker Volume

    - 6 to + 6

  • Surround Sound from Stereo Source

    Yes

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • 2022 LG Sound Bars

    S90QY, S80QY

CONNECTIONS

  • Speaker Cable Outputs

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Speaker Cables

    Yes (5m)

  • Wireless Speaker Pairing Guide

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Colour

    Yes (Red, Green)

DIMENSIONS

  • Rear Speakers 2EA (WxHxD)

    100mm x 140mm x 100mm

  • Wireless Box (WxHxD)

    175mm x 61mm x 175mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    477mm x 262mm x 145mm

  • Net Weight (Rear Speakers) 2EA

    1.38 KG

  • Net Weight (Wireless Box)

    0.71 KG

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    2.8 KG

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts

PREVIOUS MODEL

  • Previous Model

    SPK8-S

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091310897

FURTHER INFORMATION

  • Further Information

    Disclaimer : All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.

