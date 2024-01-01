We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
Dark Steel Silver
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Total Output Power
140W
-
Sound System
2.0ch
-
Output Power – Rear
70W x 2
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Rear Speaker Volume
- 6 to + 6
-
Surround Sound from Stereo Source
Yes
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
2022 LG Sound Bars
S90QY, S80QY
CONNECTIONS
-
Speaker Cable Outputs
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Speaker Cables
Yes (5m)
-
Wireless Speaker Pairing Guide
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Colour
Yes (Red, Green)
DIMENSIONS
-
Rear Speakers 2EA (WxHxD)
100mm x 140mm x 100mm
-
Wireless Box (WxHxD)
175mm x 61mm x 175mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
477mm x 262mm x 145mm
-
Net Weight (Rear Speakers) 2EA
1.38 KG
-
Net Weight (Wireless Box)
0.71 KG
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
2.8 KG
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
Previous Model
SPK8-S
EAN
-
EAN
8806091310897
FURTHER INFORMATION
-
Further Information
Disclaimer : All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.
