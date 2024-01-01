Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" (80CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV

32" (80CM) FULL HD LED LCD TV

32LB5610

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Full HD

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    Yes (Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM)

  • Speaker System

    Stereo

  • Audio Output

    20W Total

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (6 Modes)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Time Machine

    Yes (External USB hard drive [min. 40GB] required and sold separately)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone (3.5mm) Output

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Antenna Input

    Yes(1)

  • Shared AV/Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • AV (Composite) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    732mm x 481mm x 207mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    732mm x 431mm x 56mm

  • VESA Size

    200mm x 200mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    6.2kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    6.0kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    32" (80cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • MCI

    100. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    50Hz

