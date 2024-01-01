We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
32" (80cm)
-
Resolution
1366 x 768p
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
Yes
-
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Basic)
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (3 Modes: Off, Cinema, Game)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way - 2 speakers
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
LG Tag On (TV to Phone)
Yes (1 x NFC Tag Included)
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Time Machine II
1.6GB (USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings)
-
Skype™
Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400/ AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Compatible) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes (1x HDMI Input) MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Wifi Built-In
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (3)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
RF Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Shared AV/Component Input
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
738mm x 497mm x 207mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
738mm x 437mm x 79mm
-
VESA Size
200mm x 100mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
6.7kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
6.0kg
