32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

32LS3500

32" (80cm) HD LED LCD TV

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    32" (80cm)

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768p

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    50Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

  • Analogue

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes Movie (DivX) HD, Photo (Jpeg), Music (MP3)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    755mm x 479mm x 45.8mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    755mm x 530mm x 289mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    9.1kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    8.3kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    7.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

