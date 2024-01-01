We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37" (94cm) Full HD LCD TV with Picture Wizard
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
37" (94cm)
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
60,000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178°/178°
VIDEO
-
Built-In Tuner
Freeview HD/Analogue
-
XD® Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
x.v. Colour
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
6 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
HDMI™(1080p/1080i/720p)/Component(1080p/1080i/720p)/RF(1080i/720p)
-
Colour Temperature Control
3 Modes
-
24p Real Cinema(2:2 Pulldown)
Yes
-
3:2 Pulldown
Yes
-
AV Mode II
Yes
-
ISFccc® Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
30W(15Wx2)
-
Speaker System Details
1 Way,2 Speaker
-
Dolby® Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
Infinite Sound
-
Bass / Treble / Balance Controls
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Auto Volume Limiter
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
916x575x77.4mm
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
916x625x261mm
-
VESA® Compliant(WxH)
200x200mm
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Language
English
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
1080p Source Input(1:1 Pixel Matching)
HDMI™(60p/30p/24p)/Component(60p/30p/24p)/RGB(60p(WXGA))
-
A/V Input Navigation
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide(Simple Manual)
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB 2.0(FAT32/NTFS)
Yes(USB Stick,HDD)
-
Movies(DivX HD),Photos,Music
For Filetypes, see User Guide
-
Backlight Control
Yes
-
Easy Graphical User Interface(GUI)
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
Yes
-
Favourite Channel Programming
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
TV AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT/OUTPUT
-
RF In(Antenna)
1(rear)
-
AV In
1(rear) 1(side)
-
Component Video In(Y,Pb,Pr+L/R)
1(rear)
-
Digital Audio Out(Optical)
1(rear)
-
HDMI™/HDCP Input(v.1.3)
1(rear) 1(side)
-
RGB In(D-Sub 15pin)-PC Audio In
1(rear)-1(rear)
-
RS-232c In(Control/Service)
1(rear)
-
USB 2.0 In(Music/Photos/Video)
1(side)
-
Headphone Out
1(side)
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Cabinet Colour
Gloss Black
-
Swivel Stand(Degrees)
+20°/-20°
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage,Hz
220V-240V,50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
>0.1W
GENERAL
-
Weight without Stand
10.8kg
-
Weight with Stand
12.5kg
-
WARRANTY
2 Year
