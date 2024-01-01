Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42" (106cm) Full HD LCD TV with NetCast™ Entertainment Access

42LD560

42" (106cm) Full HD LCD TV with NetCast™ Entertainment Access

(0)
All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42" (106cm)

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p

  • TruMotion

    100Hz

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    70,000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178°/178°

VIDEO

  • Built-In Tuner

    Freeview HD/Analogue

  • XD® Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • x.v. Colour

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    6 Modes

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

    HDMI™(1080p/1080i/720p)/Component(1080p/1080i/720p)/RF(1080i/720p)

  • Colour Temperature Control

    3 Modes

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes (2:2 Pulldown)

  • 3:2 Pulldown

    Yes

  • AV Mode II

    Yes

  • ISFccc® Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W(10Wx2)

  • Speaker System Details

    1 Way,2 Speaker

  • Dolby® Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Virtual Surround

    Infinite Sound

  • Bass / Treble / Balance Controls

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Limiter

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1024x632x78.7mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1024x695x261mm

  • VESA® Compliant(WxH)

    200x200mm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Language

    English

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • 1080p Source Input(1:1 Pixel Matching)

    HDMI™(60p/30p/24p)/Component(60p/30p/24p)/RGB(60p(WXGA))

  • A/V Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide(Simple Manual)

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK™ (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0(FAT32/NTFS)

    Yes(USB Stick,HDD)

  • Movies(DivX HD),Photos,Music

    For Filetypes, see User Guide

  • Backlight Control

    Yes

  • Supports Wi-Fi Dongle

    Yes (Available Separately)

  • Supports Wireless Media Box (WHDI™)

    Yes (Available Separately)

  • NetCast

    Yes

  • DLNA®

    Yes

  • Easy Graphical User Interface(GUI)

    Yes

  • Auto Tuning/Programming

    Yes

  • Channel Add/Delete

    Yes

  • Favourite Channel Programming

    Yes

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT/OUTPUT

  • RF In(Antenna)

    1(rear)

  • AV In

    1(rear) 1(side)

  • Component Video In(Y,Pb,Pr+L/R)

    2(rear)

  • Digital Audio Out(Optical)

    1(rear)

  • HDMI™/HDCP Input(v.1.3)

    2(rear) 1(side)

  • RGB In(D-Sub 15pin)-PC Audio In

    1(rear)-1(rear)

  • RS-232c In(Control/Service)

    1(rear)

  • USB 2.0 In(Music/Photos/Video)

    2(side)

  • Wireless Control

    1(rear)

  • Headphone Out

    1(side)

  • LAN(Wired Ethernet)

    1(rear)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Cabinet Colour

    Gloss Black

  • Swivel Stand(Degrees)

    +20°/-20°

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage,Hz

    220V-240V,50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    >0.1W

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    13.8kg

  • Weight with Stand

    15.4kg

  • WARRANTY

    2 Year

